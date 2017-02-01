Multi-Service Center locates in Orange County
Dr. James Dunn, executive managing director for the Brazoria County Alternative Academy , announced a $30 million project in Orange County while speaking at Rotary on Tuesday. "In thirty days, we will have the Orange County small business incubator program and the technology center running at our Western Avenue location," said Dunn.
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ricky womack (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Snuff gully
|10
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|Jan 24
|Nuff Said
|66
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
|Deadly shooting on Thanksgiving needs justice!!
|Dec '16
|Chas318790
|1
