Mr. Lindstrom L. Campbell
The Celebration of Life for Mr. Lindstrom L. Campbell, 66 of Orange, will be Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Campbell was born on December 4, 1950, to Isaac Jr. and Leola Degay Campbell.
