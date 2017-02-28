Mr. Lindstrom L. Campbell

Mr. Lindstrom L. Campbell

The Celebration of Life for Mr. Lindstrom L. Campbell, 66 of Orange, will be Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Campbell was born on December 4, 1950, to Isaac Jr. and Leola Degay Campbell.

