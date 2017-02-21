Mount Zion Baptist Church in Orange, Texas, a sanctuary for...
Mount Zion Baptist Church, built in 1871, is widely known as Orange's "Mother Church," a place that nurtures spiritual and educational growth, and in its past, offered the black community sanctuary during a time of unchecked racism and segregation. Here, congregants are seen dancing in the aisles of the church at a recent Sunday service.
