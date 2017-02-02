Local pastor shot in Houston

Jefferson County Precinct 8 Judge Tom Gillam III, pastor at Apostolic Church-Jesus Christ located at 1702 North 10th Street in Orange, was wounded in the mouth by either a bullet fragment or some other debris or shrapnel according to the Houston Police Department. Gillam told police he was driving his Mercedes Benz in the 7000 block of MLK Blvd near Doolittle Blvd when he pulled over to answer his phone.

