'Liberty Truck' stops for visit at Orange travel center
The "Liberty Truck," one of the first pieces of equipment put into service with the old Texas Department of Highways after it formed in 1917, will visit the Travel Information Center beginning at 8 a.m. today on the westbound Interstate 10 in Orange, just inside the Texas-Louisiana line at the Sabine River.The old U.S. War Department distributed ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|42 min
|Donald
|6
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|21 hr
|MissSunshine1012
|38
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb 20
|BlackMarket
|35
|Orange Judge & DA Kept It Secret About Another ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Gary Harris
|3
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|CeCe
|9
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb 16
|been there and li...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC