'Liberty Truck' stops for visit at Orange travel center

The "Liberty Truck," one of the first pieces of equipment put into service with the old Texas Department of Highways after it formed in 1917, will visit the Travel Information Center beginning at 8 a.m. today on the westbound Interstate 10 in Orange, just inside the Texas-Louisiana line at the Sabine River.The old U.S. War Department distributed ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.