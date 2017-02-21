Ishmael Worth Akers

Ishmael Worth Akers

Read more: Orange Leader

Ishamel Akers, 87, of Orange, TX died Wednesday February 15, 2017 peacefully at home. Ishmael W. Akers was born in Foster, West Virginia, January 1. 1930.

