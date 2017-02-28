Introducing Branding the American West: Paintings and Films, 1900-1950

The Stark Museum of Art is preparing for one of the most significant exhibitions in its history, Branding the American West: Paintings and Films, 1900-1950 , opening March 11, 2017and on view through September 9, 2017. Prefacing the exhibition opening is the publication of an award-winning catalog with essays, Branding the American West: Paintings and Films, 1900-1950 , edited by Marian Wardle and Stark Museum of Art Curator, Sarah E. Boehme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.