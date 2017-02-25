Hunter guest speaker at NAACP meeting
West Orange Cove Consolidated ISD School Board member Demetrius Hunter spoke at the Orange Branch of the NAACP meeting on Thursday about the need to be involved. "The Community Wide Trash Off event was already scheduled before our request," Moffett said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Feb 24
|Donald
|6
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|MissSunshine1012
|38
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb 20
|BlackMarket
|35
|Orange Judge & DA Kept It Secret About Another ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Gary Harris
|3
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|CeCe
|9
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb 16
|been there and li...
|5
|fernando espinoza
|Feb 15
|Nederland dancer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC