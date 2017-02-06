Glow-In-The-Dark Golf to benefit children
It's time to brush off on your golf swing for the 4th Annual Kiwanis Glow-In-The-Dark Golf Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. But don't worry about taking a shot in the dark, because when the sun goes down, the course at Sunset Grove Country Club will brighten up with glow-in-the-dark golf balls and course markings to light the way. Sponsored by Sabine Federal Credit Union, this four-person scramble, nighttime event puts a fun twist on standard golf tournaments and is one you will not want to miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|21 hr
|Anonymous
|67
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|ricky womack (Oct '09)
|Jan 31
|Snuff gully
|10
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
|Deadly shooting on Thanksgiving needs justice!!
|Dec '16
|Chas318790
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC