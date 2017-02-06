Glow-In-The-Dark Golf to benefit children

It's time to brush off on your golf swing for the 4th Annual Kiwanis Glow-In-The-Dark Golf Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. But don't worry about taking a shot in the dark, because when the sun goes down, the course at Sunset Grove Country Club will brighten up with glow-in-the-dark golf balls and course markings to light the way. Sponsored by Sabine Federal Credit Union, this four-person scramble, nighttime event puts a fun twist on standard golf tournaments and is one you will not want to miss.

