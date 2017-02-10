Gerald Wayne Obenhaus
Gerald Wayne Obenhaus, 69, of Orange, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 7, 2016. Gerald was born on May 5, 1947, in Columbus, Texas, to Dick and LaVerne Obenhaus.
