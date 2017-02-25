First Baptist Church Orange schedules fundraiser fish fry
Orange's First Baptist Church will host the FBCO Fish Fry, a yearly evening of fried fish and fun that will be held on Sunday, March 19 located at 7637 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. from 4 to 7 p.m. According to Tom Woolley, Deacon at FBCO, this is a big event for the church and its community outreach that has grown every year. "This is our biggest fish fry yet," said Woolley.
