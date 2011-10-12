Commissioners Court to hold a Town Hall on the Montano case
Orange County Judge Stephen 'Brint' Carlton announced the court will hold a Town Hall meeting concerning the Montano case. In January, the county agreed to pay $3.175 million awarded to the family in the lawsuit fled after his death inside the Orange County Correctional Facility on Oct. 12, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Feb 24
|Donald
|6
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|MissSunshine1012
|38
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb 20
|BlackMarket
|35
|Orange Judge & DA Kept It Secret About Another ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Gary Harris
|3
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|CeCe
|9
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb 16
|been there and li...
|5
|fernando espinoza
|Feb 15
|Nederland dancer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC