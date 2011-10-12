Commissioners Court to hold a Town Ha...

Commissioners Court to hold a Town Hall on the Montano case

Orange County Judge Stephen 'Brint' Carlton announced the court will hold a Town Hall meeting concerning the Montano case. In January, the county agreed to pay $3.175 million awarded to the family in the lawsuit fled after his death inside the Orange County Correctional Facility on Oct. 12, 2011.

