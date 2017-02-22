Bomb threat reported at Juvenile Prob...

Bomb threat reported at Juvenile Probation Office

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Orange Leader

A person called in a bomb threat on Tuesday morning at the Juvenile Probation Office located at 213 Market Street in Orange. "The threat was real," Captain Robert Enmon of the Orange Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr SixPharts 1,125
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) 23 hr Donald 6
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) Thu MissSunshine1012 38
travis family murder (Jun '08) Feb 20 BlackMarket 35
Orange Judge & DA Kept It Secret About Another ... (Feb '15) Feb 18 Gary Harris 3
travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06) Feb 17 CeCe 9
Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10) Feb 16 been there and li... 5
See all Orange Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Forum Now

Orange Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Orange, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC