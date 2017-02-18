American Legion honorably retires flags
Retirement of the American flag ceremony was held Thursday at the American Legion Lloyd Grubbs Post 49 located on Green Avenue in Orange. After determining that the flags had become faded and worn in service of symbolism to our freedom and in honoring our fallen soldiers of all past Wars of our great nation the flags were given one last inspection before being properly retired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Mon
|BlackMarket
|35
|Orange Judge & DA Kept It Secret About Another ... (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Gary Harris
|3
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|CeCe
|9
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb 16
|been there and li...
|5
|fernando espinoza
|Feb 15
|Nederland dancer
|2
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|Feb 13
|Dragonborn
|68
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC