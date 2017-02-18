American Legion honorably retires flags

American Legion honorably retires flags

Retirement of the American flag ceremony was held Thursday at the American Legion Lloyd Grubbs Post 49 located on Green Avenue in Orange. After determining that the flags had become faded and worn in service of symbolism to our freedom and in honoring our fallen soldiers of all past Wars of our great nation the flags were given one last inspection before being properly retired.

