Tea Conversation to discuss issues affecting women
Tea time for women to discuss issues affecting women will be held from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, January 22 at 1011 10th Street in Orange. While the event is being held at the Orange County Democrat headquarters, the purpose is for all women to know they have a rights and a voice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
