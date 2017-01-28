Richard brings Orange to The Voice
David "Bishop Petty" Richard is living the dream as he traveled to Chicago on Thursday for a second round audition for The Voice. The show is a three-time Emmy Award-winning competition with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season, according to the official website.
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ricky womack (Oct '09)
|13 hr
|Snuff gully
|10
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|Jan 24
|Nuff Said
|66
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
|Deadly shooting on Thanksgiving needs justice!!
|Dec '16
|Chas318790
|1
