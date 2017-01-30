Orange resident advances to next roun...

Orange resident advances to next round in 'The Voice' auditions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

David "Bishop Petty" Richard is hoping to be the next star of NBC's "The Voice."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12) Jan 24 Nuff Said 66
News Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11) Jan 21 Ian Root 2
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Jan 13 peaver 73
Lani Toguchi Dec '16 Happy 2
Deadly shooting on Thanksgiving needs justice!! Dec '16 Chas318790 1
News New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06) Dec '16 Clayton Bigsby 24
See all Orange Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Forum Now

Orange Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Orange, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,707 • Total comments across all topics: 278,424,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC