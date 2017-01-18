OC moves forward with energy infrastructure upgrades
Years of financial constraints have led Orange County to issues with its HVAC systems and facilities. As a result, the County decided to collaborate with The Way Companies, a Vidor-based facility solutions service provider, to upgrade the County's aging infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
