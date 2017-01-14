MLK Gala: Blossoming Minds set for Sa...

MLK Gala: Blossoming Minds set for Saturday

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Orange Leader

An event of empowerment and enrichment , Blossoming Minds, is scheduled for with a mixer at 5:30 p.m. and program to start at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the Orange Expo Center, at 11475 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. A mixer starts at 5:30 p.m. with seating at 6 p.m. and the program to start at 6:30 p.m. at the black tie affair.

