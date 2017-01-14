MLK Gala: Blossoming Minds set for Saturday
An event of empowerment and enrichment , Blossoming Minds, is scheduled for with a mixer at 5:30 p.m. and program to start at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the Orange Expo Center, at 11475 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. A mixer starts at 5:30 p.m. with seating at 6 p.m. and the program to start at 6:30 p.m. at the black tie affair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|44 min
|PhartSiphoned
|1,048
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec 27
|Happy
|2
|Deadly shooting on Thanksgiving needs justice!!
|Dec 27
|Chas318790
|1
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec '16
|Rachelle1967
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC