MLK Day March scheduled for Monday
The Orange Branch NAACP MLK Day March is at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at the corner of 2nd and Turrett "Solomon Johnson Park" and ending at Orange City Hall. Shuttle service will be provided for those parking at city hall and taken to Solomon Johnson Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec 27
|Happy
|2
|Deadly shooting on Thanksgiving needs justice!!
|Dec 27
|Chas318790
|1
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec '16
|Rachelle1967
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC