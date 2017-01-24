Joel Jerome Spell

Joel Jerome Spell

Tuesday Jan 24

Joel was born on December 23, 1955 in Orange, Texas to Victor Melvin and Beverly Mae Stark. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, and retired after twenty one years of service.

