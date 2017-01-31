J D Cook
J.D. Cook was born in Marion La to the late Troy and Mary Cook. J.D. moved to Orange in 1945 when his dad was hired at the DuPont company and notified his son that Dupont was hiring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ricky womack (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Snuff gully
|10
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|Jan 24
|Nuff Said
|66
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
|Deadly shooting on Thanksgiving needs justice!!
|Dec '16
|Chas318790
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC