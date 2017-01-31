Hogan sentenced in HUD fraud scheme

A 47-year-old former Orange County Sheriff's Detective has been sentenced to federal prison for violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. Chad Wayne Hogan, of Orange, Texas, pleaded guilty on Sep. 6, 2016, to money laundering and was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

