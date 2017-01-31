Hogan sentenced in HUD fraud scheme
A 47-year-old former Orange County Sheriff's Detective has been sentenced to federal prison for violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. Chad Wayne Hogan, of Orange, Texas, pleaded guilty on Sep. 6, 2016, to money laundering and was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ricky womack (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Snuff gully
|10
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|Jan 24
|Nuff Said
|66
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
|Deadly shooting on Thanksgiving needs justice!!
|Dec '16
|Chas318790
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC