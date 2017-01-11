Harold Joseph Gotte
Harold was born June 2, 1947 in Iota, Louisiana to Willis Gott and Estelle Duplantis Gott. He has been a resident of Vidor since 1997 and former owner of Lakeview Eatery in Vidor from 1997-2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Fri
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec 27
|Happy
|2
|Deadly shooting on Thanksgiving needs justice!!
|Dec 27
|Chas318790
|1
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec 14
|Rachelle1967
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC