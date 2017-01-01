Governor's Proclamation for Newly Retired GK Kiwanians
Although both retired in November as active Golden K Kiwanians, Bessie Mae Ford and Dolores Cleaver, both of Orange, were invited back in December to accept Awards for Distinguished Service from the Regional Kiwanis Trustee, Judge Walter Land of Silsbee. The awards were generated and signed by the Governor of Texas-Oklahoma Kiwanians.
