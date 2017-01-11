Forming a Hospital District
As Baptist Hospital Orange closed it's doors to the emergency room at midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 12, entities throughout the county are discussing the formation of a Hospital District. The City of Pinehurst was the first to include approving of a resolution supporting the formation of the Orange County Hospital District on their agenda.
