Forming a Hospital District

Wednesday Jan 11

As Baptist Hospital Orange closed it's doors to the emergency room at midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 12, entities throughout the county are discussing the formation of a Hospital District. The City of Pinehurst was the first to include approving of a resolution supporting the formation of the Orange County Hospital District on their agenda.

