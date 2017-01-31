Ex-detective in Texas gets prison for...

Ex-detective in Texas gets prison for money laundering

A former detective with a Southeast Texas sheriff's office must serve a year and a day in federal prison for money laundering in a public housing scheme. Chad Wayne Hogan of Orange was sentenced Tuesday in Beaumont.

