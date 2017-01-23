County Judge speaks at Golden K Kiwan...

County Judge speaks at Golden K Kiwanis concerning Hospital District

Monday Jan 23

Closing the emergency room at Baptist Hospital in Orange has many people concerned about the quality of healthcare available in Orange County. To help educate the citizens about a possible hospital district, Orange County Judge Stephen 'Brint' Carlton spoke at the Golden K Kiwanis on Wednesday.

