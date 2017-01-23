County Judge speaks at Golden K Kiwanis concerning Hospital District
Closing the emergency room at Baptist Hospital in Orange has many people concerned about the quality of healthcare available in Orange County. To help educate the citizens about a possible hospital district, Orange County Judge Stephen 'Brint' Carlton spoke at the Golden K Kiwanis on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|LuftPharts
|1,066
|Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Nuff Said
|66
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec 27
|Happy
|2
|Deadly shooting on Thanksgiving needs justice!!
|Dec 27
|Chas318790
|1
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC