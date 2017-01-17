Barry A. Gans

Barry A. Gans

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Orange Leader

On January 11, 2017, Barry Ashley Gans transitioned from this life, after diabetic complications to be with the Lord. Barry was born in Orange, TX on December 1, 1950 to Laura V. and Matthew D. Gans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vidor is a godforsaken hellhole (Feb '12) 22 hr Vidor Sucks 65
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Jan 13 peaver 73
Lani Toguchi Dec 27 Happy 2
Deadly shooting on Thanksgiving needs justice!! Dec 27 Chas318790 1
News New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06) Dec 22 Clayton Bigsby 24
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
See all Orange Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Forum Now

Orange Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Orange, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC