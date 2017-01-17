Barry A. Gans
On January 11, 2017, Barry Ashley Gans transitioned from this life, after diabetic complications to be with the Lord. Barry was born in Orange, TX on December 1, 1950 to Laura V. and Matthew D. Gans.
