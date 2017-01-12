Baptist ER's closure leaves health care hole in Orange
Creation of a hospital district to fill a void left by the closing of Baptist Hospital's emergency room in Orange on Thursday has quickly become a priority for city and county officials.Orange County officials have for years discussed building a hospital to improve access to health care in the county and spur economic development, but the scaling ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 min
|JULIO
|1,024
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec 27
|Happy
|2
|Deadly shooting on Thanksgiving needs justice!!
|Dec 27
|Chas318790
|1
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec 14
|Rachelle1967
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC