Toy Coffee 2016 a success
A total of 474 toys and $4,302 were donated by 478 guests who attended this year's event at the home Chris and Micca Riedel. The Service League of Orange 60th Annual Toy Coffee made homage to the founding members of the organization by dressing in 1950's clothing styles.
