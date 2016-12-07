Stark Cultural Venues encourages community to join educational efforts
The Stark Foundation has served for over 50 years with a mission to improve the quality of life in Orange and surrounding communities through education, health and human services, arts and culture, and community enhancement. Through the operation of its venues - Stark Museum of Art, Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, The W.H. Stark House and Frances Ann Lutcher Theater for the Performing Arts - The Stark Foundation contributes historical, artistic and cultural resources to the area.
