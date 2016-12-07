Santa visits Heritage House
Santa Claus and his collection of mechanical toys return to the Heritage House Museum Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Santa is now on the third generation of some children he's seen at the restored 1902 house. Heritage House is a middle class home that was saved from demolition and moved to 905 W. Division Avenue in downtown Orange.
