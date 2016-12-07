Local Face Painting, Body Artist competes against champions
Shanna Ferro, of Orange, attended her first Face Painting and Body Art Convention in November, not expecting to compete and place in a Body Painting competition. Reid is a famous Face and Body Artist known worldwide for his ability to transform the human face and body into works of fantasy and illusion.
