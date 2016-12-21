LCM Interact makes presentation to Rotary
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Interact officers and sponsors were invited to be the guest speakers for the Orange Rotary meeting on Tuesday, December 6, at Sunset Grove Country Club. The officers informed the Rotary Club of the service projects that have been done this year.
