CrossFit Bridge City to host Hankins Workout

Tuesday Dec 27

In honor of Master Sgt. Tim Hankins, a West Orange native and Green Beret who lost his life earlier this year, CrossFit Bridge City is hosting a Memorial Workout Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon.

