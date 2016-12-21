City of Orange denies atheist group's...

City of Orange denies atheist group's request for banner

Friday Dec 2

The Orange County Atheists of Texas group say the city of Orange has refused to hang their banner alongside a nativity scene, menorah and other holiday decorations on the lawn outside city hall.

