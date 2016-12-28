Chevron-Phillips sustains LSC-O endowment

December 20, 2016 - The Chevron Phillips Chemical Company recently presented a check for $3,500 to the Lamar State College-Orange Foundation as part of an ongoing endowment to fund scholarships for students pursuing degrees and certificates in fields related to petrochemical technology. The scholarships may range from $500 to $1,000 and will be available to full-time students who demonstrate academic promise and maintain a GPA of at least 2.5. Lamar State College - Orange currently offers programs in Process Operating Technology; Industrial Technology; Instrumentation; and Safety, Health, and Environmental Technology.

