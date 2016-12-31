Bridge City Chamber of Commerce "Empl...

Bridge City Chamber of Commerce "Employees" of the Month

Bridge City Chamber of Commerce announced the staff of Walmart Pharmacy in Bridge City, on receiving the "Employees" of the Month Award for December 2016. The staff were presented the award, sponsored by Sabine River Ford, by Ambassador and Director Lucy Fields, at the December Networking Coffee hosted by Bridge City ISD.

