Blossoming Minds Awards scheduled for January
An event of empowerment and enrichment is scheduled for with a mixer at 5:30 p.m. and program to start at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2017, at the Orange Expo Center, at 11475 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. "It is a way for the youth and young adults to see their potential," MaQuettia Ledet said.
