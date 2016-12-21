Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinu...

Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergency services

There are 1 comment on the The Beaumont Enterprise story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergency services. In it, The Beaumont Enterprise reports that:

Officials from the Orange campus made the announcement on Monday. In a release they said the reason for the discontinuation was because " the emergency services physician group staffing the Orange emergency room as terminated their agreement to provide services."

Rachelle1967

Independence, LA

#1 Wednesday Dec 14
I guess this means that the Emergency Center's,(Neighbors & Golden Triangle) will be accepting Medicare insurances???
I'm curious to know YOUR medical facilities of choice and why.
I had horrible experiences at both Orange and Beaumont Baptist Hospitals IN THE SAME NIGHT!!!
