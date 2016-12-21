Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergency services
There are 1 comment on the The Beaumont Enterprise story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergency services. In it, The Beaumont Enterprise reports that:
Officials from the Orange campus made the announcement on Monday. In a release they said the reason for the discontinuation was because " the emergency services physician group staffing the Orange emergency room as terminated their agreement to provide services."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
|
#1 Wednesday Dec 14
I guess this means that the Emergency Center's,(Neighbors & Golden Triangle) will be accepting Medicare insurances???
I'm curious to know YOUR medical facilities of choice and why.
I had horrible experiences at both Orange and Beaumont Baptist Hospitals IN THE SAME NIGHT!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Orange Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Are Some Houston Pain Clinics Prescription Pill... (Feb '08)
|Dec 10
|Freakingout
|161
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec 8
|red dawn
|12
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|Dec 8
|Citichic
|35
|Vidor Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec 8
|Musikologist
|13
|I need to commit suicide soon
|Dec 6
|1Victorious365
|4
Find what you want!
Search Orange Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC