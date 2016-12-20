2017 Unity honorees selected
The City of Longview Partners in Prevention's Unity and Diversity Committee has announced Mrs. Evalonia Barrett-Bolton and Judge William K. "Bill" Stoudt as the 2017 Unity Honors Recipients. The Unity Honors is a life time achievement award that pays homage to individuals in the community who have demonstrated leadership in the promotion of harmony, understanding, and social justice.
