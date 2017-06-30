Apartments may replace cement site in...

Apartments may replace cement site in Orange Beach

U.S. Federal Properties paid $3.7 million for 13 acres at Rangeline Crossing on Rangeline Road and Interstate 10 in Mobile, according to Vallas Realty. The buyers plan to develop the new 60,000-square-foot Veteran Affairs rehabilitation facility and construction should begin soon.

