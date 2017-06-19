The tastiest shrimp on earth
Each year, I travel to Gulf Shores with friends for a week-long beach vacation. And each year, I eat my weight in seafood; as someone who loves to eat, it's half the reason I vacation near the ocean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Tue
|gumpyxx
|7
|fortis college
|Mon
|Joe Daniels
|2
|Nyg Ghurs
|Mon
|Joe Daniels
|2
|Dumping in Negro Creek
|Jun 18
|Whitey Mann
|3
|Do you approve of Robert Craft as Mayor?
|Jun 14
|donna
|1
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Jun 14
|cheesedad
|62
|Place to park an RV
|Jun 13
|Mary_G
|7
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC