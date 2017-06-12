Orange Beach Democrat Jason Fisher runs for Senate on healthcare mission
Five years ago, Jason Fisher was thrown headlong into the darker corners of the American healthcare system. His wife died unexpectedly of an undiagnosed blood clot just before her 31st birthday, leaving Fisher as a single father of a two-year-old with special needs.
