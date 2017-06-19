Investors drop millions on beachfront...

Investors drop millions on beachfront land in Gulf Shores

An out-of-town investor paid $2.14 million cash for 1.3 acres of gulf-front property at 605 West Beach Blvd., in Gulf Shores, according to Tucker Shaver of REMAX Paradise , who represented the sellers. The beachfront property has 130 front feet on the Gulf and is next to Bahama Bob's Beachside Cafe.

