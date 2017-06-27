Ex-Gov. Bentley flight records reveal 'mystery' guest for Trump inauguration
Gov. Robert Bentley speaks with U.S. United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and her husband, Michael, during the South Carolina ball held for the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Bentley confirmed last week his former adviser and alleged mistress Rebekah Caldwell Mason attended the event as part of the state delegation.
