Culinary school wins top Burger Bash ...

Culinary school wins top Burger Bash prize for 2nd year

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Detroit News

Dorsey Culinary Academy's 'Napoleon Dynamite' themed burger won the grand prize at the annual Burger & Brew Bash in Royal Oak Friday Culinary school wins top Burger Bash prize for 2nd year Dorsey Culinary Academy's 'Napoleon Dynamite' themed burger won the grand prize at the annual Burger & Brew Bash in Royal Oak Friday Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2s6X1vA Dorsey Culinary Academy got extra credit for the juicy au jus-infused "Uncle Rico Touchdown Burger," which came with a side of smoked Gouda poutine tots. They won the Best All-Around Burger title for the second year.

