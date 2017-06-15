Bentley's - special guest' to Trump inauguration named
Public records obtained by The Star Friday reveal the identity of a woman former Gov. Robert Bentley invited to President Donald Trump's inauguration but who Bentley declined to name. The governor's office in January released the names of four of the five people on the flight with Bentley to Washington, D.C., for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|8
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Jun 22
|Ooo
|63
|fortis college
|Jun 19
|Joe Daniels
|2
|Nyg Ghurs
|Jun 19
|Joe Daniels
|2
|Dumping in Negro Creek
|Jun 18
|Whitey Mann
|3
|Do you approve of Robert Craft as Mayor?
|Jun 14
|donna
|1
|Place to park an RV
|Jun 13
|Mary_G
|7
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC