15 frozen drinks that will cool you off this summer at the beach

There are lots of variations of the famed bushwacker in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores but Anchor Bar and Grill takes the bushwacker to another level with its signature drink -- Anchor Bushwacker Trifle . Sure, it has all the goodness of the classic bushwacker but also is infused local blackberries, vanilla bean Bushwacker, blackberry syrup and a lemon scone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.